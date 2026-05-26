Mark Zuckerberg mega-mansion The pictures were taken before the villa was completed. Here you can see the pool area. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The plans include a reflecting pool made of black and white marble. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The driveway in front of the house entrance. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design A cushioned bench stands ready while the chauffeur drives the car up. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The pool overlooks the sea. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The sumptuous design of the foyer is reminiscent of both Versailles and the Art Deco movement. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The living room. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The aquarium separates the living room from the dining room. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The dining room has an illuminated wine cabinet. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The open kitchen. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The kitchen with an L-shaped marble island with fluted details. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design A gallery on the second floor of a library. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The master bedroom. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The master suite spans half of the second floor. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The master bathroom. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design Of course, the villa also has a home theater. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design Mark Zuckerberg mega-mansion The pictures were taken before the villa was completed. Here you can see the pool area. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The plans include a reflecting pool made of black and white marble. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The driveway in front of the house entrance. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design A cushioned bench stands ready while the chauffeur drives the car up. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The pool overlooks the sea. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The sumptuous design of the foyer is reminiscent of both Versailles and the Art Deco movement. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The living room. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The aquarium separates the living room from the dining room. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The dining room has an illuminated wine cabinet. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The open kitchen. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The kitchen with an L-shaped marble island with fluted details. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design A gallery on the second floor of a library. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The master bedroom. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The master suite spans half of the second floor. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design The master bathroom. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design Of course, the villa also has a home theater. Image: Screenshot Rendering von Ferris Rafauli Design

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has bought a new house for 170 million US dollars. This is what the mega mansion looks like - and what it offers its new owner.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mark Zuckerberg has bought a villa on the exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" island of Indian Creek near Miami for 170 million US dollars.

The luxury property offers numerous high-end amenities such as a spa, jazz lounge, library and direct water access and was designed by Ferris Rafauli.

The island is considered a place of residence for extremely wealthy celebrities and is attracting more and more billionaires due to its tax advantages and high level of privacy. Show more

The island of Indian Creek in Biscayne Bay off Miami Beach is considered a "billionaire's island" or "billionaire bunker" - and has a prominent new resident: Mark Zuckerberg and his family. The meta-founder has purchased a villa there for 170 million US dollars. The purchase was confirmed on May 25.

The mega-mansion is said to be the "largest ever built on Miami's exclusive island" and has nine bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, according to the Robb Report. The property also offers around 61 meters of water access. The entire property covers over 8,000 square meters.

When the house was first listed in November, it was still under construction. According to estate agent Dina Hertzberg, interest was nevertheless high: several potential buyers got in touch and the property was sold much faster than expected after around 40 days.

The house of Mark Zuckerberg. Getty Images

The property was designed by internationally renowned designer Ferris Rafauli, who is known for his bespoke luxury residences and has also designed rapper Drake's villa in Toronto. But he has also designed jets, restaurants, lounges and more.

Jazz lounge, two-storey library, Himalayan salt wall

The residence has direct access to Biscayne Bay. In addition to classic living and function rooms, it offers a private jazz lounge, a two-storey library with a hidden passageway and a 6,800-liter aquarium that separates the kitchen from the dining area.

There is also a spa area with sauna, Himalayan salt wall and steam bath as well as a private hair and make-up salon. The master suite extends over half of the upper floor and offers sweeping water views with maximum privacy.

The luxury also continues outside: the 18-metre-long pool has a black and white check pattern, complemented by a cabana, several fire elements and a 41-metre-long jetty overlooking the bay.

Island has its own administration

The man-made island, which is only around 300 hectares in size, is one of the most exclusive residential areas in the world.

The few residents include top earners and celebrities such as former football star Tom Brady, DJ David Guetta, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns three properties. Now also meta boss Mark Zuckerberg

The island in Florida has its own administration and its own police force, which patrols around the clock both on land and at sea.

Many famous personalities such as Tom Brady also own a home on the island. Getty Images

Even more tempting than the sun, water and proximity to US President Donald Trump, however, are the tax incentives for the "ultra-wealthy", especially from California, where a "Billionaire Tax" is planned, a one-off wealth tax of 5 percent for assets over one billion dollars. The powerful investor Peter Thiel therefore relocated his companies to Florida at the beginning of the year.

Markus Lanz recently explained in his podcast "Lanz + Precht" that the island is home to a net worth that is greater than the gross domestic product of Austria - and made it clear what he thinks of this accumulation of wealth: "It makes you sick. Not because you don't begrudge people their wealth, but because you understand how much money and influence is concentrated in the hands of a very, very few."

What's more, you realize that the whole political spectacle in the USA is probably only aimed at ensuring that one question is not asked, says Lanz: "Why the hell don't you actually pay proper taxes?"