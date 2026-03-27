Oil prices continued to rise on Friday despite US President Donald Trump's extension of an ultimatum to Iran. A barrel of Brent crude oil (159 liters) currently costs 109.46 dollars. That is 1.4 percent more than the previous evening. Keystone

Oil prices still only know one direction: upwards. Even conciliatory tones from US President Donald Trump towards Iran cannot calm the markets at the moment.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite diplomatic signals from Washington, the price of oil has continued to rise and is now over 109 dollars per barrel.

The situation in the Persian Gulf remains tense as Iran repeatedly targets ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Experts assume that the uncertainty on the market will remain for the time being. Show more

Oil prices continued to rise on Friday despite the extension of an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump to Iran. In early trading, a barrel of Brent North Sea crude oil (159 liters) cost 109.46 dollars. This is 1.4 percent more than the previous evening.

The announcement that there will be no attacks on Iranian power plants until Easter Monday has not yet had a major impact on the price trend on the oil market. Trump had also announced that there were "very good" talks with Iran.

Iran, which is under attack from the USA and Israel, has repeatedly called on ships in the Strait of Hormuz by radio since the start of the war not to pass through. Since then, Tehran has also repeatedly attacked ships in the region - with serious consequences for the global trade in gas and oil. At times, the price of crude oil from the North Sea rose to almost 120 dollars.

Trump's latest statements "take some of the tension out of the market in the short term", commented Ewa Manthey, commodity strategist at ING Bank. However, according to her estimates, around 8 million barrels per day of production have already been lost and a significantly larger volume of oil flows through the Persian Gulf is still at risk. The latest development is "unlikely to significantly reduce market concerns", said the expert.