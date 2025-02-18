According to Markus Kaufmann, Managing Director of the Conference for Social Welfare, neither the coronavirus pandemic nor the refugee crisis of 2015 have led to the "much-vaunted cost explosion". (archive image) Image: Keystone

Markus Kaufmann, Managing Director of the Conference for Social Welfare, has defended himself in an interview against the accusation that the cost of social welfare in Switzerland is too high.

He explained in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung that expenditure in this area had decreased since 2019 . At 2.8 percent, the proportion of people on social welfare in the population is the lowest it has been since 2005. Neither the coronavirus pandemic nor the refugee crisis of 2015 had led to the "much-cited cost explosion".

However, he did not dispute the accusation that working families with low wages are worse off than families living on social welfare. "Unfortunately, in Switzerland you can no longer support a family of four with a 100% job in a low-wage sector," Kaufmann told the newspaper. However, this does not mean that social welfare is too high.

"Most people want to find a job"

He described the idea that benefits should be cut in order to get more people into the job market as unrealistic. "Most people want to find a job, stand on their own two feet and feel like a fully-fledged member of society," said Kaufmann. If the current system actually provided the wrong incentives, the number of recipients would have developed differently. In fact, the costs per case have fallen, which indicates that many have found work, but are still not quite able to manage without social welfare.

The NZZ had previously reported that social welfare expert Urs Mühle had called for a "scaling back" of welfare. He is said to have argued that social welfare goes beyond basic security and is being further expanded by the Conference for Social Welfare. Kaufmann contradicted this and emphasized that there had been no expansion since the 1990s. The basic monthly requirement is lower today than in 1997, although the cost of living has risen.