The popular vacation destination of Thailand is considered to be extremely liberal and open to transgender and homosexual people. What's new is that queer couples are now also allowed to say "I do" in the kingdom.

In Thailand, queer couples are now allowed to marry.

Those affected have been flocking to a shopping center since Thursday morning (local time) to say "I do". Show more

Thailand has celebrated the start of "marriage for all" with a mass wedding. Since the morning, countless homosexual and transsexual couples have flocked to the kingdom's registry offices, including couples from abroad.

A mass wedding took place in the well-known Siam Paragon shopping mall in the center of the capital Bangkok - the authorities were hoping for a record number of marriages here. However, no figures were initially available.

The government passed the relevant law last year. Activists had been fighting for legalization for around 20 years. Thailand, which is considered extremely liberal, is the first country in Southeast Asia to allow same-sex marriages.

Before Thailand, only Taiwan and Nepal had legalized "marriage for all" in the whole of Asia. In Switzerland, voters approved the "marriage for all" bill in September 2021