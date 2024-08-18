Spanish police have launched a manhunt for the masked man who stabbed an eleven-year-old to death on a football pitch. Bild: dpa

An unknown masked man has stabbed an eleven-year-old to death on a football pitch in the small Spanish town of Mocejón near Toledo. The perpetrator suddenly appeared on the pitch in the morning and stabbed the boy with a sharp object, the state TV station RTVE and several newspapers reported in unison.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A masked stranger has stabbed an 11-year-old boy to death on a football pitch in Spain.

The paramedics who were called could not save the boy's life.

A manhunt was launched for the perpetrator, whose motive was initially unknown. Show more

When paramedics arrived, the boy had already suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. A manhunt has been launched for the perpetrator, whose motive was initially unknown.

The Prime Minister of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Castile and León, Emiliano García-Page, expressed his shock at the crime. "I express my condolences and sympathy to the family of the minor and hope that the perpetrator will be found and brought to justice as soon as possible", he wrote on the X platform.

Conmocionado por los hechos ocurridos en Mocejón esta mañana. Expreso mi pésame y mi cercanía a la familia del menor y también el deseo de que se dé pronto con el autor de los hechos y se le ponga a disposición judicial lo antes posible. Estas situaciones son inaceptables y deben… — Emiliano García-Page (@garciapage) August 18, 2024

SDA