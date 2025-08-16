A police operation has been launched following an altercation at the Neukölln summer swimming pool. KEYSTONE/DPA/Anja Mia Neumann

A mass brawl broke out at an outdoor pool in Berlin-Neukölln, leaving five people injured after a young man fell off the edge of the pool into the water and accidentally injured a 16-year-old girl.

Four young men pushed each other for fun at Berlin's Neukölln outdoor pool, causing one to fall into the water and injure a 16-year-old girl.

A bather then attacked the perpetrator, whereupon 15 to 20 other people joined in the attack on the four young men, injuring them in the process.

The police identified four suspected attackers aged between 15 and 21. The injured men and the teenage girl were treated as outpatients. Show more

As the police reported on Saturday, four young men aged between 18 and 22 pushed each other at the edge of the pool on Friday afternoon for fun. One of them then fell into the water and onto a 16-year-old girl, who was injured as a result.

Another swimmer at the Neukölln summer pool then allegedly got out of the pool and ran towards the young men with a clenched fist. He then punched the person who had fallen on top of the teenager in the face. At the same time, around 15 to 20 other people are said to have shown solidarity with the man who hit them and also punched the four young men.

After a short time, all the attackers ran off in different directions. However, the police were able to locate four attackers aged between 15 and 21 who are said to have been involved in the attacks on the four young men. The oldest of them is said to have been the first attacker. They were subsequently released.

The four young men who were attacked had to be taken to hospital for outpatient treatment. The 16-year-old girl was also taken to hospital for treatment. Further investigations into the breach of the peace are ongoing.