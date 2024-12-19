Nigeria is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in over 20 years. Inflation has led to a rapid rise in food prices. IMAGO/Wirestock

It was supposed to be a merry Christmas party for an impoverished community. But the distribution of free food triggers a stampede. 35 children die.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pre-Christmas school party with thousands of guests in Nigeria ends in disaster.

When the organizers start handing out presents and food for free, there is a stampede of visitors.

During the incident, 35 children were killed and six others were seriously injured. Show more

According to police reports, 35 children were killed during a stampede at a school festival in the West African country of Nigeria. Six other girls and boys were seriously injured, Osifeso Adewale told the German Press Agency. The stampede broke out on Wednesday at the Islamic secondary school in the village of Basorun near the city of Ibadan in the south-western state of Oyo.

According to the police, the pre-Christmas school festival was attended by thousands of guests. The police believe that a stampede broke out when the organizers began to distribute gifts and food. Eight people, including the principal of the school, have been arrested in connection with the accident, Adewale said.

Events at which free food was handed out have led to stampedes several times in the past in Africa's most populous country with 220 million inhabitants. Despite its oil wealth, Nigeria is facing its worst economic crisis in more than two decades. The resulting inflation has led to a rapid rise in food prices and made basic foodstuffs unaffordable for many Nigerians.