Almost 50 percent of jobs at automotive supplier Mubea will probably be cut from April 2025.

Mubea Präzisionsstahlrohr AG, based in Arbon in Thurgau, plans to gradually cut 130 of its 280 jobs in 2025. The consultation process has already been completed.

The first 15 redundancies at Mubea Präzisionsstahlrohr AG, based in Arbon in Thurgau, will be announced in April. The company cites "historically low capacity utilization and a negative outlook" as the reasons.

The Europe-wide slump in new car sales is causing hardship not only for the car manufacturers themselves, but also for their numerous suppliers. Mubea is also affected by this, the company announced on Thursday. If the situation does not improve, it will be difficult to maintain production at the site.

Information about the impending job cuts in production and production-related areas was published at the beginning of February. The consultation process ran until March 4. The 13 proposals put forward by the workforce were examined by the Board of Directors and management. They would not bring "any lasting improvement to the situation".

No redundancy plan yet

The order situation has deteriorated further in recent weeks. The Board of Directors therefore decided to cut 130 jobs. Around fifteen redundancies will already be announced in April. A larger number will follow in the course of the summer.

A social plan has not yet been drawn up. It is now to be drawn up together with the staff committee. Active support in the job search is planned, according to the press release. The Thurgau Office of Economy and Labor will provide support in this regard.