In Kunming, China, the unusual behavior of silver carp in a lake has caused quite a stir. The fish are jumping out of the water in their thousands. Watch the video to find out what could be behind the phenomenon.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lake Dian Chi in western China has become the site of an extraordinary natural spectacle: thousands of fish are jumping out of the water at the same time.

Local residents feared that the curious behavior of the fish could herald an earthquake.

Researchers have since given the all-clear. Watch the video to find out what could have provoked the fish's unusual behavior. Show more

In the Chinese city of Kunming, an unusual phenomenon is causing concern among residents: hundreds of silver carp are jumping out of Lake Dian Chi as if in panic. The spectacular behavior of the fish triggers speculation about a possible earthquake - but experts give the all-clear.

Jumping fish pose a mystery

Lake Dian Chi is known for environmental problems that could affect the sensitive ecosystem. One reason for the stirring natural spectacle?

Watch the video to find out how behavioral scientists interpret the strange behavior of the fish.

