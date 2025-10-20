A masseur from Germany has to appear before the High Court in Zurich today. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

A medical masseur is to appear before the Zurich High Court this Monday for allegedly abusing three female patients. The lower court, the Meilen District Court, sentenced the German to a partial prison sentence of 34 months for multiple defilement at the end of 2023.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you This Monday, a medical masseur will stand trial before the Zurich High Court for allegedly abusing three female patients.

The German was employed at a hospital in the Zurich region for just ten days until he was dismissed without notice due to the reported assaults.

He allegedly touched and massaged the breasts and private parts of three women.

The lower court, the Meilen district court, sentenced the man to 34 months' partial imprisonment for multiple defilement at the end of 2023. Show more

The medical masseur had only been employed at a hospital in the Zurich region for ten days before he was dismissed without notice due to the reported assaults. He allegedly touched and massaged three women on their breasts and in their private parts. Some of the women were unable to defend themselves against the assaults due to their physical limitations or fell into a state of shock.

The lower court, the Meilen District Court, sentenced the German man to a partial prison sentence of 34 months for multiple defilement at the end of 2023. He is to serve 12 months of this, with the remainder suspended.

In addition to the prison sentence, the masseur was banned from the country for eight years and banned from working in the healthcare sector with patient contact for life.

His lawyer had said at the trial in Meilen that a therapist is dependent on patients actively communicating if they are uncomfortable with being touched. However, these three women had not done so, or had only done so much later.