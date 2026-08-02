In the Principality of Liechtenstein, 31,000 data records from companies, foundations, and trusts were stolen in a cyberattack. The government has convened a crisis management team.

Here's what it's all about Liechtenstein has been the target of a major cyberattack.

The hackers targeted the “Register of Beneficial Owners” and stole approximately 31,000 copies of data from companies, foundations, and trusts.

The Liechtenstein government has convened a crisis management team to “thoroughly investigate the incident as quickly as possible, inform those affected, and take countermeasures.” Summary created with

The Principality of Liechtenstein has been the target of a large-scale cyberattack. Approximately 31,000 copies of data from companies, foundations, and trusts were stolen. According to the government in Vaduz, it is unclear who is behind the attack. A crisis management team has been in session since Saturday evening.

The target of the attack was the “Register of Beneficial Owners,” as the Principality’s government announced on Sunday evening. The law governing the register went into effect in 2021 to implement the requirements of the EU’s anti-money laundering directives. Until banking secrecy was abolished in 2017, Liechtenstein had been exploited by numerous tax evaders for their own purposes.

The Liechtenstein government, led by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas (second from the left), provides information about the cyberattack at a press conference. Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

According to preliminary findings, “an unknown perpetrator unlawfully gained access via digital means” to the “register of beneficial owners” during the night of Wednesday to Thursday (July 30), the Liechtenstein government’s statement continued.

On Thursday, irregularities were detected at the Office of Justice, prompting the Office of Information Technology to be called in. As a precaution, the Office of Information Technology took the affected system offline. The government was finally informed on Friday, and the first confirmed results of the preliminary investigations were submitted to the government on Saturday.

No ransom demands

The crisis management team convened by the Liechtenstein government on Saturday evening is headed by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas and Minister of Justice Emanuel Schädler. The primary goal, officials said, is to “thoroughly investigate the incident as quickly as possible, inform those affected, and implement countermeasures.”

Based on current information, there is no evidence that data in the system has been altered or deleted, the Liechtenstein government added. On the main edition of “Tagesschau” on Swiss Radio and Television (SRF), Prime Minister Haas also said that no ransom demands had been received so far, nor had the data appeared on the dark web.

On Monday, the crisis management team planned to provide an update on further developments.