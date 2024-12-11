  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Technical glitch at Meta Massive disruption on Whatsapp and Instagram

Oliver Kohlmaier

11.12.2024

Technical problems at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
Technical problems at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.
KEYSTONE (Symbolbild)

Apparently there is a major technical problem at tech giant Meta. Countless users are reporting disruptions on Whatsapp and Insta in particular.

11.12.2024, 20:45

11.12.2024, 21:11

Tens of thousands of users are currently reporting disruptions with Whatsapp and Instagram. Like Facebook, both services belong to the tech giant Meta.

The problems are apparently occurring worldwide. Meta has not yet issued a statement. It is unclear when the services will be available again.

Users are reporting slow page views on Facebook, for example. In addition, many people are unable to send or receive messages on Whatsapp.

Update to follow.