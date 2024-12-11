Technical problems at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. KEYSTONE (Symbolbild)

Apparently there is a major technical problem at tech giant Meta. Countless users are reporting disruptions on Whatsapp and Insta in particular.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Tens of thousands of users are currently reporting disruptions with Whatsapp and Instagram. Like Facebook, both services belong to the tech giant Meta.

The problems are apparently occurring worldwide. Meta has not yet issued a statement. It is unclear when the services will be available again.

Users are reporting slow page views on Facebook, for example. In addition, many people are unable to send or receive messages on Whatsapp.

Update to follow.