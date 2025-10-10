  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dead and missing Massive explosion at US munitions factory

dpa

10.10.2025 - 19:04

Media report deaths after the explosion.
Media report deaths after the explosion.
dpa

An explosion occurs at a factory in the USA. According to media reports, there are fatalities.

DPA

10.10.2025, 19:04

10.10.2025, 19:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A massive explosion has occurred at an ammunition factory in the US state of Tennessee.
  • According to the sheriff, there have been "several" fatalities and several people are missing.
  • The exact number of victims and the cause is still unclear.
Show more

According to media reports, several people have died following a massive explosion at an ammunition factory in the USA. Others were injured and others are still missing, as the TV channel CNN reported, citing local authorities.

The extent of the damage is unclear. According to TV station ABC News, the explosion occurred on Friday morning around 80 kilometers in the US state of Tennessee on the premises of Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, southwest of Nashville. The company manufactures and tests explosives.

"Several people are still missing at this time," Sheriff Chris Davis said at a media conference. "Several people have lost their lives." According to first responders, there were further explosions after an initial detonation, which made the operation more difficult and forced emergency services to keep their distance.

The cause of the accident was still unclear. Video footage showed flames and thick smoke rising from a field of debris. Residents reported feeling the shock several kilometers away.

More on the topic

Fire and explosion in Munich. Escalated family dispute paralyzed Oktoberfest - large-scale operation in Munich

Fire and explosion in MunichEscalated family dispute paralyzed Oktoberfest - large-scale operation in Munich

Carcinogenic substances. Ammunition piles rusting in the North and Baltic Seas - what to do?

Carcinogenic substancesAmmunition piles rusting in the North and Baltic Seas - what to do?