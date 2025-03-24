Global energy demand is increasing significantly. dpa (Archivbild).

The global demand for electricity is increasing significantly, partly due to electric cars and data centers. It is being met by a lot of gas and a comeback of nuclear power - but not only.

Due to rising temperatures, people around the world are using more air conditioning - AI technology is also a real power guzzler.

As a result, global energy demand rose sharply last year - by 4.3 percent.

This is almost double the average growth rate of the past ten years.

Meanwhile, nuclear power is currently experiencing something of a renaissance.

By contrast, no other energy source increased its output as much as renewable energies, accounting for more than a third of growth. Show more

Air conditioning systems, artificial intelligence and other power guzzlers caused global energy demand to rise at an above-average rate last year. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, solar energy and nuclear power were the main sources of the extra demand. However, fossil fuels also remain in demand, especially gas. The most important points at a glance:

Air conditioning systems as "climate killers"?

Energy demand rose primarily due to the demand for electricity, which increased by 4.3 percent compared to the previous year. The increase is therefore almost twice as high as the average for the past ten years.

Experts cite the use of air conditioning systems as one of the main reasons for the 1,100 terawatt hour increase in demand, particularly due to the extreme heat in India and China. More and more people are buying such appliances in an increasingly hot global climate.

Emerging and developing countries accounted for more than four-fifths of the absolute increase in energy consumption. A lot of electricity also flowed into systems for artificial intelligence, data centers and increasingly electrically powered means of transport, according to the IEA.

Nuclear energy in demand again - not only in Asia

According to Claudia Kemfert, energy economist at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), nations must make every effort to ensure efficiency when using air conditioning systems and AI. "The costs of renewable energies are continuing to fall, so that the additional demand for electricity can be covered exclusively by cheaper renewable electricity," she said.

By contrast, nuclear power is experiencing something of a renaissance worldwide: six new nuclear power plants have been completed, two in China alone. The newly installed capacity worldwide was therefore a third higher than in the previous year. Three G7 countries - the USA, the UK and France - also expanded their capacities. Germany has withdrawn from nuclear energy.

However, the high increase is also due to the low number of newly connected nuclear power plants, said Andreas Fischer, energy expert at the German Economic Institute (IW). "The number of construction projects started, on the other hand, has remained largely stable over the past four years."

Demand for coal and oil is increasing - but more slowly

Meanwhile, demand for coal continues to grow, although it has weakened as in previous years. Coal is mainly used to generate electricity. According to IEA estimates, the mini-growth of 1.1 percent is entirely due to the heatwaves in Asia, which drove up demand for space cooling.

Growth for crude oil was even weaker, partly due to the trend towards electric cars. In China, long the main driver of oil demand, demand for oil-based fuels actually declined in 2024. The general trend for oil and coal is likely to continue due to electrification, said Fischer - even if a decline is not yet apparent.

Solar energy in particular has seen a rapid increase. Wang Peng/XinHua/dpa (Archivbild)

Records for renewables and gas

No other energy source added as much capacity as renewable energies, accounting for more than a third of the growth. Solar energy is far ahead, but wind and hydropower also increased. China is once again leading the race: the majority of installed renewable energy capacity was connected to the grid here last year.

Capacity also grew considerably in the EU and the USA. "The strong expansion of solar energy, wind power, nuclear power and electric vehicles is breaking the link between economic growth and emissions," said Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Like renewables, demand for natural gas reached a record high. On the one hand, because it is used in many countries instead of oil to generate electricity. Secondly, because demand in industry is recovering, including in the European Union. According to the IEA, demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is also in demand in Germany, is likely to continue to rise.