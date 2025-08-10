Participants in a hate demonstration against the Youtuber "Drachenlord" in 2021. Archivbild: David Oßwald/NEWS5/dpa

Following calls on social media, several thousand people gathered at the former home of a Youtuber in Emskirchen, Bavaria, on Saturday, triggering a major police operation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you There were renewed protests in the hometown of the controversial Youtuber "Drachenlord" on Saturday.

Several thousand people gathered in the Bavarian town of Emskirchen following calls on social media, triggering a major police operation.

According to the police in Nuremberg, emergency services "prevented the young, predominantly male crowd from entering the Altschauerberg district". At its peak, it was estimated that around 4000 people were present. A 16-year-old was provisionally arrested.

The police also filed misdemeanor charges against around 100 people. According to the officers on Saturday evening, there was one insult, one case of resistance to law enforcement officers and one case of damage to property. Furthermore, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital by emergency services after suffering a bleeding cut from a smashed window pane during a break-in at a hunting lodge.

The action was aimed at the former home of a Youtuber known as Dragonlord, who has been the target of online hostility from self-proclaimed opponents for years. As the confrontation between the man and so-called haters escalated, there were repeated incidents and gatherings in front of his house, and the police often had to intervene. According to reports, the Youtuber moved away from Altschauerberg in 2023 and his house was demolished.

According to the police, the municipality issued a general order for Saturday based on past experiences after the mobilization became known, which, among other things, banned gatherings of more than eight people. Nevertheless, numerous people met at a supermarket in Emskirchen on Saturday afternoon and set off on foot in the direction of Altschauerberg. The police deployed massive forces, including an equestrian squadron.