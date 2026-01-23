The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has come under heavy attack by the Russian military using ballistic missiles. Dozens of explosions—some caused by anti-aircraft missiles—were heard overnight in the center of the city of three million, according to a reporter on the scene.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on strikes and damage in several city districts. Fires had broken out. At least seven people were injured. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, more than two dozen ballistic missiles were fired at targets in and near the capital.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years. With Western assistance, particularly from Germany, its air defense system has been modernized. Recently, however, Kyiv has complained of a shortage of guided missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which is used to intercept ballistic missiles.