Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Dozens of explosions—some caused by anti-aircraft missiles—were heard overnight in the center of the city of three million, according to a reporter on the scene. Kyiv’s civil defense authorities reported one death and eight injuries this morning. Several buildings and cars were destroyed, the agency said, and it also released photos showing the extensive damage.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on strikes and damage in several city districts. Fires had broken out. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, more than two dozen ballistic missiles were fired at targets in and near the capital.

Ukraine has been fighting off the Russian invasion for more than four years. With Western aid, particularly from Germany, its air defense system has been modernized. Recently, however, Kyiv has complained of a shortage of guided missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which is used to intercept ballistic missiles.

Russia Reports Attacks on Logistics Centers

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a large postal logistics center in Kyiv used for storing weapons components, as well as several facilities for the production of missile components, had been targeted in the attacks. In the Kyiv region, a center for the storage and distribution of components for the production of long-range drones was reportedly struck. This information could not be independently verified.

The ministry in Moscow also reported that port infrastructure in the south on the Black Sea had once again been attacked. Specifically, facilities for storing military supplies and fuel depots used by the armed forces in the Odessa area were shelled. Like Russia, Ukraine does not release any information regarding damage to military facilities.