In its war against Ukraine, Russia has carried out one of the most massive ballistic missile attacks to date on the capital, Kyiv. Dozens of explosions—some caused by anti-aircraft missiles—were heard overnight in the center of the city of three million, according to a reporter on the scene. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as “one of the most massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv” and reported one death and 16 injuries.

"The enemy fired more than 40 missiles of various types, most of which were aimed at the capital, as well as 120 attack drones," Zelenskyy said on Telegram. Authorities reported that several houses and cars had been destroyed.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on strikes and damage in several city districts. Fires had broken out. According to Ukrainian air defense authorities, 23 missile strikes and 10 drone strikes were recorded. A large portion of the flying objects were reportedly destroyed.

Zelenskyy: Missile Defense Is a Priority

Ukraine has been fighting off the Russian invasion for more than four years. With Western aid, particularly from Germany, its air defense system has been modernized. Recently, however, Kyiv has complained of a shortage of guided missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which is used to intercept ballistic missiles.

“Protection against ballistic missiles is currently a constant and top priority,” Zelenskyy said. “Interceptor missiles are needed every day.” He called on the country’s allies to deliver the promised missile defense systems. “These deliveries are literally saving lives right now during every massive Russian attack.” In total, Russia has deployed about 1,450 drones, more than 1,640 glide bombs, and 99 missiles and cruise missiles this week.

Russia Reports Attacks on Logistics Centers

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a large postal logistics center in Kyiv used to store weapons components, as well as several facilities for the production of missile components, had been targeted in the attacks. In the Kyiv region, a center for the storage and distribution of components for the production of long-range drones was reportedly struck. This information could not be independently verified.

The ministry in Moscow also reported that port infrastructure in the south on the Black Sea had once again been attacked. Specifically, facilities for storing military supplies and fuel depots used by the armed forces in the Odessa area were shelled. Like Russia, Ukraine does not release any information regarding damage to military facilities.