The flames are said to have engulfed an area four times the size of Paris and are closing in on the city of Bordeaux. It is not the only wildfire currently burning in France.

Here's what it's all about The wildfire in France is getting closer and closer to the city of Bordeaux.

So far, about 42,000 hectares have been devastated.

There are now 2,500 firefighters on the scene, supported by 18 airplanes and helicopters. Summary created with

More and more people are being forced to flee to safety due to a wildfire in southwestern France. Overnight into Sunday, another 55,000 people were evacuated, bringing the total number of people affected in the Gironde region alone to 220,000. The wildfire continued to approach the city of Bordeaux, as Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported on the X platform.

By Sunday morning, the wildfire had devastated about 42,000 hectares, according to the Gironde regional administration. That is four times the size of Paris. Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from reaching the wine-producing city of Bordeaux. Soldiers are also assisting in the firefighting efforts.

Nunez reported that 2,500 firefighters are now on the scene. They are being supported by 18 planes and helicopters. According to the Gironde prefecture, 75 firefighters have been treated for injuries. 240 homes have been destroyed.

Une nouvelle nuit difficile sur le front des incendies. La situation demeure très défavorable.



➡️ En début de nuit, en Gironde, le feu est redevenu extrêmement virulent, imprévisible, créant son propre vent et évoluant de manière erratique vers l’agglomération bordelaise. Il… — Laurent Nuñez (@NunezLaurent) July 26, 2026

Higher temperatures were forecast again for Tuesday, which could make it more difficult to fight the fire, according to Gironde Prefect Sophie Brocas. She warned evacuated residents against returning home, noting that this would only be possible once the flames had been brought under control. She also urged tourists to refrain from visiting this region of France, which is popular for its beaches.

Fire just 15 kilometers from Bordeaux

The mayor of Bordeaux, Thomas Cazenave, said the fire was “at the gates of the metropolitan area,” with the flames now only about 15 kilometers away. According to Cazenave, no evacuations were initially planned for Bordeaux itself, which is home to about 268,000 people. Prefect Brocas ordered the partial closure of a major highway leading to Bordeaux.

Further south, a wildfire raged in the Landes region, leading to the evacuation of 36,000 people. In total, more than 250,000 people in southwestern France have been affected by the evacuations. According to Interior Minister Nunez, 550 firefighters were still battling the fire in Landes on Sunday.

In addition, there was a fire in the Var region in southern France on the Mediterranean coast. Nearly 3,000 people were evacuated to safety there.