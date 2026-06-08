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From June 15 Matador Secondary Private Equity moves to the Swiss Stock Exchange

SDA

8.6.2026 - 07:29

New addition to the Swiss stock exchange. The shares of the Obwalden-based company Matador Secondary Private Equity will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from mid-June. (archive picture)
New addition to the Swiss stock exchange. The shares of the Obwalden-based company Matador Secondary Private Equity will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from mid-June. (archive picture)
Keystone

Growth for the Swiss stock exchange: The shares of Matador Secondary Private Equity AG, based in Sarnen OW, can be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from June 15.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 07:29

08.06.2026, 08:12

The move is intended to strengthen the company's presence on the Swiss capital market, as Matador announced on Monday. No new shares will be issued as part of the listing. Matador is currently listed on the smaller BX Swiss.

Matador Secondary Private Equity specializes in private equity secondary market investments, so-called secondaries. In other words, the company buys stakes in existing private equity funds from investors who wish to exit early.

Matador therefore acquires shares in already established fund portfolios instead of investing in new funds. The company recently reported on the potential impact of SpaceX's planned IPO on its portfolio.

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