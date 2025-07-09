Not to be overlooked: in addition to the insulin pump, which is attached to the waist of the new Barbie, she has a continuous glucose meter on her arm. Image: Keystone

US toy giant Mattel is launching a Barbie doll with diabetes on the market for the first time. The company said it wanted to "represent and inspire" even more children.

The Barbie line now offers over 175 looks, including dolls with hearing aids, prostheses, vitiligo or visual impairments. Show more

Hundreds of thousands of children suffer from type 1 diabetes. Now there is also a Barbie who carries an insulin pump and a glucose sensor - in striking pink on a blue dress and in the shape of a heart on her arm. She also carries a light blue handbag in which she stows her supplies and snacks to keep her blood sugar levels under control during the day, matching her shoes of course.

"By embracing diseases like type 1 diabetes, we're making sure more kids can see themselves in the stories they make up and the items they love," says the head of Mattel's doll division, Krista Berger.

The new Barbie doll was developed in collaboration with the diabetes organization "Breakthrough T1D". Barbie also honors US fitness trainer Robin Arzón and British model Lila Moss, who both suffer from type 1 diabetes and are raising awareness about the disease, with their own Barbie dolls.

Barbies with prosthetic legs and vitiligo in the range

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to produce very little or no insulin. Unlike so-called adult-onset diabetes (type 2), it has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While type 1 diabetes usually begins in childhood and adolescence, the main causes of type 2 diabetes are hereditary predisposition, obesity and lack of exercise.

The Barbie line includes dolls with more than 175 different looks, including a variety of skin tones, eye and hair colors. There is a Barbie with Down syndrome, one with hearing aids, a blind doll with a walking stick and another with a prosthetic leg. There is also a Barbie with vitiligo, a disease in which the skin loses its pigment and has white patches.

Empathy for the limitations of others

The company launched its first doll with a physical disability in 1997 - a friend for Barbie called Becky, who was in a wheelchair. Customers noticed at the time that Becky's wheelchair would not fit through the doors of Barbie's dream house, a situation that many people with disabilities know from real life.

When children now play with dolls that are limited in their mobility, it helps them to recognize and understand the problems of people with disabilities that they encounter in real life, explains Dr. Sian Jones to "CNN", co-founder of the Toy Box Diversity Lab at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The approach is based on the "Theory of Mirrors and Windows" by Rudine Sims Bishop, Professor Emeritus of Education at Ohio State University. Bishop recognized that diverse characters in books benefit all children: They help children from minority groups to recognize themselves in the lives of book characters and give children insights into the lives of others, fostering empathy.

