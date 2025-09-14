Around 4,000 youngsters compete against each other at the Knabenschiessen. They try to achieve the maximum score of 35 with just 5 shots. blue News did the self-test and went to the shooting range.

Yannik Tschan

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Knabenschiessen, Zurich's biggest folk festival, is currently taking place

The main event is a sport shooting competition for young people from the canton of Zurich

Over 4,000 young people try to achieve the maximum score of 35 with five shots

This weekend, around 4,000 youngsters will once again be competing in the Knabenschiessen. But in the end, there will only be one winner. However, the rules of the competition differ from those of normal sport shooting.

Even the targets are very unusual. Shooting takes place on an A target with a 6-point division. This means that there are six increasingly smaller rings in the middle of the target, with the middle being worth 6 points. In addition, for every shot that hits the target, there is a target hit, i.e. an extra point.

How to get to the final

The participants fire a total of 5 shots, so the maximum number of points is 35 (5 x 6 points + 5 target hits). To win, it is highly likely that you will have to score the maximum number of points in the preliminary round at the weekend, which is quite a challenge.

All shooters who achieve the highest possible score from the competition qualify for the final on Monday. The same rules apply again in the so-called "Ausstich" - whoever has the highest score wins. This continues until only one person shoots the highest score of the round.

Over 300 years of tradition

The tradition dates back to the 17th century. What is now celebrated as a public festival used to be a pre-military weapons exercise. However, there is not much sign of this today - in addition to the shooting competition, there are countless fairground rides and food stalls. The three-day event in Zurich attracts over 800,000 visitors every year, making it the largest public festival in Zurich.

But how difficult is it to get full marks? Reporters Evita and Selena from blue News tried it out for themselves at the Dachlissen-Mettmenstetten shooting club. Without any shooting experience, but with supervision, they went straight to the shooting range. You can see how many points they scored in the video.