War and human suffering in Ukraine, the Middle East - and in many other places around the world: the Pope calls for peace. In doing so, he is not only calling on state leaders.

With regard to the war in Ukraine, the Pope said: "May the roar of the weapons fall silent".

The Pope called for "justice, peace and stability for Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and Syria" and explicitly mentioned the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip. Show more

Pope Leo XIV sent a strong appeal for peace to the world in his Christmas message. In front of thousands of believers in St. Peter's Square in Rome, he called on everyone to work for an end to hatred, violence and discord as well as for dialog, peace and reconciliation.

At the climax of the Christmas celebrations in the Vatican, he focused in particular on the people who are suffering from the consequences of wars around the world, especially in Ukraine and the Middle East. When the Pope stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica punctually at 12.00 noon, cheers broke out among the faithful, who were holding out in the rain. Shortly before, he had already greeted the crowd from the Popemobile. According to the Vatican, around 26,000 people came to St. Peter's Square, as reported by the Ansa news agency.

Hope for genuine efforts to bring peace to Ukraine

With regard to the war in Ukraine, the Pope said: "May the roar of the weapons fall silent and may the parties involved, supported by the commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in an honest, direct and respectful dialog." He thus also formulated a hope which, in view of his previous statements, can also be understood as an appeal to Russia.

On Christmas Eve, the media had quoted the Pope as saying that he was saddened by Russia's rejection of a Christmas ceasefire. The Pope also called for a 24-hour ceasefire for all wars in the world at Christmas.

"Feeling of powerlessness" in the Middle East

In addition to Ukraine, Leo highlighted the Middle East in his Christmas message. He said that he had heard the fears of the people there during his most recent trip and knew their feeling of powerlessness in the face of the power relations under which they were suffering. The Pope called for "justice, peace and stability for Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and Syria" and explicitly mentioned the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, who no longer have anything and have lost everything. A ceasefire has been in place between the Islamist Hamas and Israel since October 10. However, it is fragile and the people in the coastal strip continue to live in catastrophic conditions.

First Christmas with Pope Leo

Leo XIV was elected Pope in May. His predecessor, Pope Francis, died in April at the age of 88. For the Catholic Church, with around 1.4 billion believers, it was therefore the first Christmas with the US American as head. The popes traditionally use the address before the blessing "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) to appeal for peace. He wished the faithful a Merry Christmas in ten languages, including German, Chinese and Arabic.

Forgotten conflicts

The Pope also asked for peace and consolation for the victims of forgotten wars and for all those suffering from injustice, political instability, religious persecution and terrorism. He mentioned African countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also mentioned Myanmar and the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which had recently flared up again.

The Pope also referred to the fate of migrants fleeing their homeland, whether across the Mediterranean or on the American continent.

Call to responsibility

He reminded the faithful of their own responsibility. "In the face of these emergencies, I invite everyone to continue to work resolutely and together for those who are suffering," said the Pope. "On this holy day, let us open our hearts to our brothers and sisters in need and suffering."

Pope remembers his predecessors

The previous evening, the Pope had called for humanity at his first Christmas Mass in Rome. Where there is room for people, there is also room for God, said the Pontiff in the packed St. Peter's Basilica, referring to the words of Benedict XVI, the head of the Church who died three years ago. Christmas is a feast of hope that makes "us messengers of peace".

In St. Peter's Square, thousands watched the mass broadcast on screens in the pouring rain. The Pope had stepped outside St. Peter's Square just before the start of the mass, greeted those waiting under umbrellas, wished them a Merry Christmas and thanked them for coming despite the bad weather. He then blessed them before retreating briefly before Mass.

During the Christmas Mass, Leo XIV also remembered his predecessor Pope Francis, who had opened the Holy Year at Christmas 2024 - already in poor health. The Holy Year now ends on January 6.