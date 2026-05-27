The national average monthly temperature in May was 10.7 degrees until shortly before the end of the month, according to the provisional May bulletin published by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) on Wednesday. The rainy period at the beginning of May was not enough to compensate for the large precipitation deficit from March to May. Regionally, less than 40 percent of average May precipitation was recorded.

Unless there is a big surprise by the end of the month, this spring is likely to be one of the driest since measurements began in 1901. This is because only 56 percent of the usual amount of precipitation fell on average across the country, which corresponds to a deficit of around 150 millimetres.

The situation is reminiscent of the historic drought years of 1944 and 1976, with Graubünden and the Engadin particularly affected. According to the report, only 48 percent of the usual amount of rain fell there. According to the federal government, the Alps and the eastern part of the Central Plateau are currently under a level 2 warning, which means that there is drought and no improvement is expected in the short term.

Early hot spell

According to MeteoSwiss, the first hot days have occurred unusually early for the time of year since Whit Sunday. A hot spell lasting several days in May has been very rare in the past. From Whitsun onwards, a growing number of measuring sites in Ticino and on the northern side of the Alps recorded daily highs of 30 degrees and more. In Sion in Valais, the temperature climbed to 33.9 degrees on Tuesday. This was the second hottest temperature ever recorded in May.

In the Swiss midlands, the daily maximums on Tuesday reached widespread values above 30 degrees, in Basel-Binningen 32.5 degrees, as MeteoSwiss further wrote. The zero degree limit rose to 4328 meters on Whit Monday, which is the third highest zero degree limit in May. According to the weather service, climate change is causing heat to occur earlier and earlier, at higher and higher altitudes and with greater intensity, and to last longer.