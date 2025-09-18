The New York Times has compared today's starscape with the time of the Babylonians and found out: Many zodiac signs no longer match. For example, anyone born on September 16 is officially considered a Virgo - but the sun is actually in front of the constellation Leo on this date.
Serpent Bearer as the 13th sign of the zodiac
In addition, the signs of the zodiac are not all the same size - as defined by the Babylonians - and are therefore not all the same length behind the sun. The sun therefore remains longer in some constellations and shorter in others. In Virgo, for example, it is twice as long as in Cancer.
And there is another reason: there is actually a 13th zodiac sign. The Serpent Bearer is behind the sun from November 7 to December 17. Exactly why the Babylonians did not include it in their system is unclear. According to the New York Times, however, it was probably simply because the Babylonians wanted 12 zodiac signs - to match the 12 months.