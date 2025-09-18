The stars shift by 1 degree every 72 years, and this also changes the classification of the zodiac signs. picture alliance / dpa

Many people are probably reading the wrong horoscope: shifts in the constellations and a previously ignored 13th zodiac sign are calling the current classification of the zodiac signs into question.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The constellations have shifted over the last 2500 years, so that many people today would actually have a different zodiac sign.

The sizes of the constellations are also unequal, which is why the sun is in them for different lengths of time.

In addition, there is a 13th zodiac sign, the Serpent Bearer. Show more

If you regularly read your horoscope, then you need to be strong now, because there is bad news: You may have been reading the wrong horoscope until now.

This is because the stars have shifted in the last 2500 years since the Babylonians invented zodiac signs. Zodiac signs depend on which constellation the sun is in on your birthday.

However, because the earth rotates on its own axis and wobbles very slowly like a spinning top, our view of the stars shifts. By about one degree every 72 years.

The New York Times has compared today's starscape with the time of the Babylonians and found out: Many zodiac signs no longer match. For example, anyone born on September 16 is officially considered a Virgo - but the sun is actually in front of the constellation Leo on this date.

Serpent Bearer as the 13th sign of the zodiac

In addition, the signs of the zodiac are not all the same size - as defined by the Babylonians - and are therefore not all the same length behind the sun. The sun therefore remains longer in some constellations and shorter in others. In Virgo, for example, it is twice as long as in Cancer.

Many people whose zodiac sign is Scorpio or Sagittarius would actually be the zodiac sign of the Serpent Bearer. IMAGO/imagebroker

And there is another reason: there is actually a 13th zodiac sign. The Serpent Bearer is behind the sun from November 7 to December 17. Exactly why the Babylonians did not include it in their system is unclear. According to the New York Times, however, it was probably simply because the Babylonians wanted 12 zodiac signs - to match the 12 months.

