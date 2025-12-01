A court in France has sentenced the mayor of the city of Saint-Étienne, Gaël Perdriau, to five years in prison for blackmailing a political rival with a sex video. The court found it proven that the 53-year-old conservative politician had his first deputy filmed with a hidden camera in a Parisian hotel in the company of a male prostitute in order to politically blackmail him, as reported by the newspaper "Le Figaro".
The alderman is said to have been deliberately set up. One year of the sentence was suspended on probation. The mayor maintained his innocence in court until the end and announced that he would appeal. However, he must vacate his town hall office immediately after the verdict.
In her verdict, presiding judge Brigitte Verney spoke of the "extreme seriousness of the acts committed". Three others involved in the extortion, which lasted several years, were also sentenced to prison.
The conservative party Les Républicains, of which Perdriau was vice-chairman in the meantime, had already expelled the mayor for "vile methods" against a political rival.