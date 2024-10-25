23.10.2024, USA, Chicago: The picture shows a McDonald's Quarter Pounder carton, bought in Chicago. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/dpa +++ dpa Bildfunk +++ Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/dpa

Following an outbreak of coli bacteria in the USA, which the authorities attribute to the consumption of a certain McDonald's burger, several fast food chains have removed fresh onions from the menu in some branches.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following an outbreak of coli bacteria in the USA, several McDonald's branches have removed onions from their range.

Sliced onions in the so-called Quarter Pounder Burger are suspected to be the trigger.

The number of known cases of foodborne infections in connection with McDonald's hamburgers has now risen to 75. Show more

The Yum! Brands, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, and Burger King are said to have done so as a precautionary measure, according to the Washington Post and the US broadcaster NBC.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the outbreak. It announced that, according to initial findings, sliced onions in McDonald's Quarter Pounder Burger, the American equivalent of the Hamburger Royal, could have caused the outbreak.

The number of known cases of foodborne infections linked to McDonald's hamburgers has now risen to 75. Of those infected with E. coli bacteria, 22 are being treated in hospital, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday. Most cases have been registered in western states. A total of 13 states are affected. There have been no further deaths.

"Quarter pounder" under suspicion

The health authority announced on Tuesday that an elderly person in Colorado had died after being infected. According to the authorities, an adult patient and a child developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious disease that damages the blood vessels in the kidneys.

All of those affected carried the same strain of E. coli, according to the CDC, and reported eating at McDonald's before their symptoms appeared. Most of those affected ate the Quarter Pounder burger.

Two lawsuits already filed

According to the FDA, McDonald's has temporarily withdrawn the Quarter Pounder and sliced onions from its range in twelve states, either partially or completely. At least one McDonald's supplier has removed several onion products from its range. Two lawsuits have already been filed against McDonald's in the state of Nebraska, reports NBC.

The US authorities are investigating the outbreak after 49 people in ten states fell ill between September 27 and October 11 after being infected with E. coli bacteria. One of the illnesses was fatal.

According to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, certain strains of E. coli bacteria can cause serious illnesses such as kidney failure. According to the CDC, the typical symptoms of a severe illness include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

SDA