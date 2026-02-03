The "McNugget Caviar" - soon to be available in the USA at short notice McDonalds

Chicken nuggets and caviar - what sounds like a joke is becoming reality. McDonald's is launching a limited promotion in the USA and giving away special "McNugget Caviar" packages.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you McDonald's is giving away limited "McNugget Caviar" packages in the USA on February 10.

Included are caviar, a voucher for nuggets as well as crème fraîche and a mother-of-pearl spoon.

The promotion stands in contrast to the current cost-cutting measures of many fast food chains. Show more

A combination of chicken nuggets and caviar sounds like an April Fool's joke at first - but it's a real campaign by McDonald's in the USA.

On February 10, the fast food chain will be giving away a limited number of packages online, each containing a can of "McNugget Caviar". In addition to an ounce of caviar (28 grams), there will be a 25-dollar voucher for the nuggets as well as crème fraîche and a mother-of-pearl spoon.

When asked, McDonald's did not provide any information on how many caviar packages will be given away. They will be offered exclusively via a website in the USA, according to the statement.

With its luxury character, the promotion contradicts the current trend of McDonald's and other fast food chains in the US market having to offer cheaper meal bundles last year. The reason for this was that people with lower incomes had noticeably reduced their spending at fast food restaurants in view of the economic situation.