The Basel-based trade fair company MCH Group and the international event organizer Informa Markets announced a new trade fair for watches, gemstones, and jewelry on Thursday. The “Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair” is set to become an annual B2B event.

The fair will take place in Basel and fill a gap in the European event calendar, according to an accompanying press release. To date, the industry has lacked a dedicated international B2B platform in Europe.

The first edition of the “Basilia Jewellery & Watch Fair” is scheduled to take place in April 2027 in Hall 2 at Messe Basel. The event is expected to feature 400 exhibitors.