According to media reports, several people have died in a fire at a beer hall in the Thai capital, Bangkok. The public television station Thai PBS reported at least 30 fatalities. According to the newspaper “Bangkok Post,” there are also numerous injured. Emergency responders transported several people to nearby hospitals.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out around midnight (local time) at a pub in the Ladprao district. The pub is located near the popular Chatuchak Market, which attracts tens of thousands of people on weekends, including many foreigners. It was initially unclear whether any tourists were among the victims. Bangkok is one of the most popular travel destinations in Southeast Asia.

The TV station reported, citing emergency responders, that 17 women and eight men had already been identified among the victims. Footage showed people running out of the restaurant, screaming and in a panic. According to initial reports, most of the victims were found in the restaurant’s restrooms, where they were trapped.