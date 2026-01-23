According to consistent media reports, nearly 50,000 migrants have entered the Spanish North African exclave of Ceuta illegally from Morocco in recent days.

The estimate was provided by the government in Madrid, according to the state-run radio station Radio Nacional. Earlier, the newspaper *El Periódico* had put the number of arrivals at 49,000, citing a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil police force.

The unusual influx triggered a serious crisis on Thursday. For the first time since the mass influx in May 2021, the Spanish government is again deploying the military there to assist with border security. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez planned to travel to the area around the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday to assess the situation firsthand.

The crowd is thinning out

According to official reports, at least 19 people lost their lives while attempting to swim from Morocco to Ceuta. On Thursday night, hundreds of young migrants spent the night on the streets of the exclave, according to Spanish media reports. According to the reports, hundreds more people crossed the border during the night and on Friday morning, but many also turned back. The situation has eased somewhat, officials said.

The images from Ceuta bring back memories of the events five years ago. In May 2021, more than 8,000 people stormed into the exclave from Morocco within 36 hours.

Although Morocco gained independence from France and Spain in 1956, Spain still has two exclaves there: Ceuta and Melilla. Morocco claims both of them. Near both territories, thousands of people—mostly from sub-Saharan Africa—often wait for an opportunity to enter the EU.