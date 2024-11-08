Media: Police chief hides millions in walls in Spain - Gallery The "Policía Nacional" enjoys a high reputation in Spain. (archive picture) Image: dpa A total of 15 people were arrested. (Archive photo) Image: dpa Media: Police chief hides millions in walls in Spain - Gallery The "Policía Nacional" enjoys a high reputation in Spain. (archive picture) Image: dpa A total of 15 people were arrested. (Archive photo) Image: dpa

Investigators in Spain recently struck a massive blow against the drug mafia. They found a huge amount of cocaine among bananas. There is now a development that makes people sit up and take notice.

According to media reports, the head of the economic crime department of the Spanish national police in Madrid has been arrested.

He is accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and bribery.

His wife, who is also an officer of the "Policía Nacional", and 13 other people were also arrested during the operation on Wednesday, Show more

According to media reports, the head of the economic crime department of the Spanish National Police in Madrid has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, money laundering and bribery. His wife, who is also an officer of the "Policía Nacional", and 13 other people were also arrested during the operation on Wednesday, as reported by the state television station RTVE, the newspaper "El Mundo" and other Spanish media, citing the relevant authorities.

During the search of the couple's house in the Madrid suburb of Alcalá de Henares, more than 20 million euros were discovered hidden in the walls, presumably from drug deals. In addition, further cash amounting to around one million euros was seized in the police chief's office.

All 15 arrested in custody

The investigation that led to the arrests was reportedly carried out by an internal affairs unit of the National Police as part of an operation led by the National Court of Justice against drug trafficking, money laundering and bribery. The investigating judge ordered pre-trial detention for all 15 detainees.

The media suspect that the arrests could be linked to a recent operation carried out in the port of Algeciras in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia: Investigators had seized a shipment of more than 13 tons of cocaine - the largest quantity of this drug ever confiscated in Spain at one time.

