According to U.S. media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin could attempt to test NATO’s resolve with a limited attack on a member country within the next few years. This was reported by both the *Wall Street Journal* and CNN. They cite new U.S. intelligence reports, the contents of which were described to them by U.S. officials or sources familiar with the reports. Possible scenarios range from a cyberattack to a small-scale incursion into a NATO country.

According to the *Wall Street Journal*, the U.S. had previously assumed that Putin would not want to provoke a NATO country while he was still waging war against Ukraine. However, the newspaper quoted U.S. officials as saying that this assessment had changed this year. According to the report, the goal of a possible attack by Putin on a NATO country during the ongoing war in Ukraine would be to divide the alliance.

The newspaper also cited the deployment of soldiers in unmarked uniforms to occupy territories as a possible scenario. The likelihood of the extreme scenario—an incursion into an area on NATO’s eastern flank—is low, but it increases over time, the newspaper wrote, citing the findings of intelligence reports. According to the reports, the estimated timeframe for any potential attacks ranges from this fall through 2029.

According to CNN, it is most likely that any attack, of whatever nature, would target the Baltic states or Poland. Lithuania’s government recently announced that its military intelligence had received information suggesting that Russia might be considering attacks on critical infrastructure in the Baltic states using Ukrainian drones.