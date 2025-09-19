Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Glattbrugg on Thursday evening. Picture: Screenshot BRK News

According to media reports, two people died in a serious traffic accident in Glattbrugg ZH on Thursday evening. According to the information available so far, it was not a deliberate attempt to hit the group of people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to media reports, two people died in a serious traffic accident in Glattbrugg ZH on Thursday evening.

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Zurich cantonal police confirmed only one incident in Glattbrugg.

A 19-year-old driver is said to have hit a group of five people on a sidewalk.

A 29-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman are said to have succumbed to their injuries.

The uninjured driver is said to have been arrested after the accident.

According to the information available so far, it was not a deliberate attempt to hit the group of people. Show more

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Zurich cantonal police only confirmed an operation in Glattbrugg.

A 19-year-old driver is said to have hit a group of five people on a sidewalk, as "Blick" and "20 Minuten" wrote online on Friday night. Two are said to have been dragged along. Both news portals referred to BRK News in their reports.

A 29-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died of their injuries, the reports continued. The uninjured driver was arrested after the accident.

According to the information available so far, it was not a targeted drive at the group of people, the report continued. The accident is said to have occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Schulstrasse.

The Zurich cantonal police will provide information about the operation in Glattbrugg on Friday "at daytime", as they reported at the request of Keystone-SDA.