Glattbrugg ZH Media reports: Car driver crashes into pedestrian - two fatalities

SDA

19.9.2025 - 04:58

Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Glattbrugg on Thursday evening.
Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Glattbrugg on Thursday evening.
Picture: Screenshot BRK News

According to media reports, two people died in a serious traffic accident in Glattbrugg ZH on Thursday evening. According to the information available so far, it was not a deliberate attempt to hit the group of people.

Keystone-SDA

19.09.2025, 04:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to media reports, two people died in a serious traffic accident in Glattbrugg ZH on Thursday evening.
  • At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Zurich cantonal police confirmed only one incident in Glattbrugg.
  • A 19-year-old driver is said to have hit a group of five people on a sidewalk.
  • A 29-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman are said to have succumbed to their injuries.
  • The uninjured driver is said to have been arrested after the accident.
  • According to the information available so far, it was not a deliberate attempt to hit the group of people.
Show more

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Zurich cantonal police only confirmed an operation in Glattbrugg.

A 19-year-old driver is said to have hit a group of five people on a sidewalk, as "Blick" and "20 Minuten" wrote online on Friday night. Two are said to have been dragged along. Both news portals referred to BRK News in their reports.

A 29-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died of their injuries, the reports continued. The uninjured driver was arrested after the accident.

According to the information available so far, it was not a targeted drive at the group of people, the report continued. The accident is said to have occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Schulstrasse.

The Zurich cantonal police will provide information about the operation in Glattbrugg on Friday "at daytime", as they reported at the request of Keystone-SDA.

