Elon Musk's space company SpaceX is reportedly planning a mega IPO. A date has now been set. (archive image) Keystone

Elon Musk's space company SpaceX wants to launch its record IPO on June 12. SpaceX wants to raise up to 80 billion US dollars from investors, wrote the Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources.

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This would make it the largest IPO by far. According to information from the financial service Bloomberg, SpaceX is aiming for a valuation of more than two trillion dollars in the share placement.

SpaceX plays a key role in the American space program with its rockets. The company also operates the satellite internet service Starlink. Musk also brought his AI company xAI and the online platform X into SpaceX. According to media reports, the group was valued at a total of 1.25 trillion dollars in this merger.

Musk recently announced that xAI would no longer be an independent company, but would instead market its AI products such as the Grok chatbot under the SpaceXAI brand. The multi-billionaire holds out the prospect of AI data centers in space in the future. The idea behind this is that the sun can provide a lot of energy there and cooling in space is easier. However, skeptics point to problems such as the considerable construction costs and the radiation that could damage circuits.

Musk, who also runs the electric car manufacturer Tesla, is the CEO and major shareholder of SpaceX.

Three giant IPOs in 2026?

SpaceX's IPO could be the first of three mega share placements this year. According to reports, ChatGPT developer OpenAI and its competitor Anthropic are also planning IPOs with extremely high proceeds.