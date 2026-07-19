According to media reports, the U.S. is deploying more fighter jets to the Middle East amid the escalating conflict with Iran. The *Wall Street Journal* reports that this includes F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. air base at Spangdahlem in the Eifel region. In addition, F-35 fighter jets are reportedly being deployed from RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, a base used by the U.S. According to the report, refueling aircraft are also on their way to the region.

The *New York Times* also reports on the redeployments, citing U.S. officials. According to the report, the decision had already been made before Friday, when—according to the U.S. military—two U.S. soldiers were killed by Iranian fire for the first time in months.

The conflict with Iran has been escalating again since the beginning of the month due to the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital to global energy trade. The U.S. has been attacking targets in Iran again for several days—and Tehran is carrying out retaliatory strikes in the region.

The fact that, according to reports, the U.S. is now deploying additional fighter jets to the region can be seen as a sign that it is preparing for a possible expansion of U.S. attacks.