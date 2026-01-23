The mediating countries in the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip have strongly condemned Israel’s latest attacks in the blockaded territory. In a joint statement released overnight by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, the countries said that “these violations” jeopardize the path toward de-escalation and exacerbate the suffering of the civilian population. Israel must fulfill its obligations under international law and abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement so as not to undermine its implementation.

The mediators once again called for comprehensive protection of the civilian population, medical facilities, and aid workers. Furthermore, they said, the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical supplies must be guaranteed throughout the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, Israel carried out new attacks in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. Several Palestinians were killed in the attacks. The Israeli military confirmed the attacks, stating that senior Hamas commanders had been killed. According to Palestinian reports, a rocket struck an apartment in a building in Gaza City, among other targets. A child was also reportedly killed in the attack.

Technically, there's a ceasefire

Although a formal ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, deadly confrontations and attacks continue to occur. The main sticking point in the peace talks has been the disarmament of Hamas, as outlined in U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the extremist group has so far rejected. Even after a ceasefire was agreed upon in October, Israel continues to control more than half of the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist attack carried out by Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7, 2023—in which approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel and more than 250 hostages were taken to the Gaza Strip—triggered the devastating Gaza War.