While U.S. military strikes in Iran have now been ongoing for ten nights, mediators are reportedly working to secure a new ceasefire.

Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, and other regional mediators have presented the two warring parties with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire, the U.S. news portal “Axios” learned from sources. The “Wall Street Journal” also reported on the proposal.

The mediators feared that Washington and Tehran could get caught in a cycle in which they keep the conflict below the threshold of a full-scale war but undermine regional economies indefinitely, the newspaper reported. The U.S. government is currently reviewing the proposal and has urged Israel to avoid actions that could close the diplomatic window, “Axios” quoted U.S. officials as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun today. This is the first visit by a Lebanese head of state to the White House since 2009, and the talks are expected to focus primarily on consolidating the current ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Since April, Israel and Lebanon have been holding direct political talks for the first time in decades, although the Lebanese government is not a party to the conflict. The Hezbollah militia is not participating in the talks. The U.S., which is mediating the conflict, along with its ally Israel, is demanding that Hezbollah be disarmed, a demand that Hezbollah rejects. Aoun is hoping that Trump will pressure Israel to withdraw its troops completely from southern Lebanon. Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to attack targets in its northern neighbor.

The leadership in Tehran is demanding, among other things, not only control over the Strait of Hormuz but also a permanent end to the military conflict between its arch-enemy Israel and its ally Hezbollah as conditions for a final agreement to end the war with Washington.

For now, however, the violence continues. “Every time Iran kills an American soldier, it will pay for that death many times over!” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social, before the U.S. military command declared the latest wave of attacks over this morning. The targets were once again military facilities, including air defense systems, command centers, and launch sites for drones and missiles, according to Centcom, the U.S. command responsible for the region.

Iranian media had previously reported explosions in, among other places, the Konarak area in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, the port city of Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman, the city of Shiraz in the central south, near the island of Qeshm in the Strait of Hormuz, and the major city of Bandar Abbas. With these strikes, the U.S. military aims to prevent Iran from attacking merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy trade.

Nevertheless, another tanker was attacked in the strait. It was struck by an “unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported overnight. The incident occurred off the coast of Oman. Just the day before, a ship had been attacked there and caught fire. Iran demands that ships take a route along its coast, claiming that only this route is safe.

Meanwhile, the Gulf state of Kuwait came under Iranian fire once again. The country’s army reported that it had repelled “hostile missile and drone attacks” during the night of X. Like other countries in the region that host U.S. military bases, Kuwait is repeatedly targeted by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

In mid-June, the U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement intended to pave the way for an end to the war. A ceasefire had also been in effect since April, but Trump recently declared it over. Tehran, too, no longer considers itself bound by the provisional memorandum of understanding.

The recent escalation between the two warring parties had most recently fueled concerns about further tensions, including between the Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel. Even though the talks had recently led to a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon—which included provisions for a troop withdrawal and the disarmament of the militia—observers say the Israeli withdrawal could still take months or longer.

There is no timetable. On Monday, the first so-called pilot zones were established in southern Lebanon. They are considered a trial run for a further Israeli withdrawal. The Lebanese Armed Forces are to take control there, while the Israeli army simultaneously withdraws in stages. The current ceasefire is intended to lay the groundwork for a lasting peace between the hostile neighboring countries of Israel and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the prospects for peace remain uncertain in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Despite ongoing efforts to secure a new ceasefire, it is unclear whether either side will be willing to accept another suspension of hostilities. U.S. media report that the U.S. is instead deploying additional fighter jets and tanker aircraft to the region. Iranian chief negotiator Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that this shows the U.S. is not serious about ending the war.