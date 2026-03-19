Can medication soon be controlled by light? (symbolic image) Bild: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Medicine by "light switch": in the future, medication could be controlled by light and used in a more targeted manner thanks to this on/off switch. According to researchers, this would reduce side effects.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Scientists are researching drugs that can be controlled with light and thus switched on and off.

With this "light switch", for example, the specific antihypertensive drugs under investigation would work at specific points.

According to the researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), one effect should be fewer side effects. Show more

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) have investigated an antihypertensive drug that can be controlled by light. This type of medication could reduce side effects in the future: With this "light switch", they would only work where they are supposed to.

In their study, the researchers worked with a common beta-blocker, as the PSI announced on Thursday. Compared to the medically used variant, the drug studied contained an additional atomic group, a so-called azobenzene group.

"This atomic group flips when irradiated with violet light. The molecule then has a kinked part and becomes much bulkier overall," Quentin Bertrand, one of the two lead authors of the study, is quoted as saying.

This molecule binds to a receptor so that adrenaline cannot dock there and trigger the usual stress reactions such as increased pulse and blood pressure. In the version of the drug already in use, this molecule is straight. If it is triggered with light in the new variant, it bends and thus has a more passive effect.

Just the beginning

The result is fewer side effects. "Observing what exactly happens at such receptors when an active substance is changed by light is an important step towards making light-switchable drugs a reality in the clinic," said Jörg Standfuss, laboratory head at the Center for Life Sciences at PSI and co-author of the new study, quoted in the journal "Angewandte Chemie".

According to the PSI, experiments in the laboratory of Spanish partners have already shown that the principle works: Heart cells absorbed the active substance in question via a nutrient solution, and their beating frequency could be specifically controlled by light. The new measurements at PSI provided the atomic explanation for this.

The research team now wants to test other active substances for their switchability - for example a histamine whose receptor plays a role in autoimmune reactions.