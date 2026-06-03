In summer 2026, the Swiss will still be drawn mainly to the Mediterranean. At the same time, cooler destinations are becoming increasingly popular - and preferences differ between German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.

The northern island of Iceland with its volcanoes, geysers, thermal springs and lava fields is a popular summer destination for the Swiss. (archive picture)

Spain and Greece are once again the most popular vacation destinations in Switzerland, according to an analysis of summer bookings published on Wednesday by tour operator Dertour Suisse. Classic beach vacations in the Mediterranean therefore remain particularly popular.

In German-speaking Switzerland, Spain and Greece lead the ranking of destinations closer to home, followed by Germany, Italy and Cyprus. In French-speaking Switzerland, Greece is ahead of Tunisia, Spain, Turkey and Cyprus.

Heat drives Swiss to the north

However, more and more Swiss people are seeking cooler temperatures in summer. Dertour has identified a trend towards so-called "cool destinations" for summer 2026 - Canada, Norway, Scotland, Sweden and Iceland are particularly popular.

Such trips have gone from being a niche product to mainstream, explains Dertour. The reasons for this are the rising temperatures in the Mediterranean region, the desire for more active vacations and safety considerations. The north is perceived by many as a reliable alternative.

Iran war changes long-haul destinations

Meanwhile, the war in Iran is causing shifts in long-haul travel: According to Dertour, many are switching to western destinations such as Canada - or destinations in the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, classic long-distance beach destinations remain in demand. The Maldives and Mauritius remain particularly popular. At the same time, African countries such as Tanzania and combined safari trips are gaining in importance.

French-speaking Swiss travel differently than German-speaking Swiss

While leisure destinations such as Europa-Park are also in demand in German-speaking Switzerland, beach vacations are more popular in French-speaking Switzerland - all-inclusive offers and vacations in Tunisia and Turkey are particularly popular.

Overall, budgets for beach vacations are slightly lower than in the previous year. In German-speaking Switzerland, spending on these holidays fell by 4.5 percent, in French-speaking Switzerland by 2.4 percent.

In contrast, they spent significantly more money on individual and special trips. In German-speaking Switzerland, the corresponding budgets rose by 7.9 percent, in French-speaking Switzerland by as much as 10 percent.