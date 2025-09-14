Not all hemp plants are suitable for smoking weed. The Cannabis sativa pictured here is grown for paper, textiles, biodegradable plastics, paints and biofuels. IMAGO/alimdi

There's a smell of trouble in the Netherlands: a huge cannabis plantation near Rotterdam has to curb its vapors - otherwise it could be fined millions or shut down.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Netherlands, a legal mega cannabis farm near Rotterdam is causing trouble: the authorities have received over 2,000 complaints from residents about the pungent smell of weed.

A court is now threatening the operator with fines in the millions or closure if the smell is not curbed within a week.

The company is relying on new air filters - but whether the neighbors will soon be able to breathe easy again remains questionable. Show more

Weed yes, stench no: one of the largest legal cannabis plantations in the Netherlands is facing serious odor problems. More than 2000 complaints from almost 300 residents have now reached the local environmental authority.

The intense, sweet smell of the plants is less relaxing than hoped for for many neighbors: instead of a "chill-out atmosphere", they feel more like they are in a continuous session of involuntary aromatherapy.

Operations on the farm in the small town of Voorne aan Zee, west of Rotterdam, only started in 2023 as part of a government project that aimed to bring cannabis production out of the gray area under strict conditions. With a greenhouse complex the size of seven football pitches, the farm is the pride of the industry. However, recognition from the neighbors is limited. Shortly after the farm opened, there were complaints about "unbearable odor nuisance".

A Rotterdam court has now confirmed a temporary injunction: The operator of the farm, the company "CanAdelaar", has one week to significantly curb the odor. Failure to do so could result in fines of up to 3.5 million euros - or the closure of the farm. The judge responsible doubts that the measures announced so far will be enough: "The odor pollution has been very strong since 2023."

CanAdelaar, however, is optimistic. "We have been installing air filters since the beginning of the month and more are planned. We're on the right track," the Managing Director told Dutch public broadcasterNOS. However, the case shows that legalization not only means tax revenue and less black market - but can also bring with it very earthly problems such as ventilation systems, odour filters and annoyed neighbors.