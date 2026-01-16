Construction of the new Pantanal aviary at Zurich Zoo is currently at a standstill. sda

The conflict over the construction of the new Pantanal aviary at Zurich Zoo continues to escalate. Following failed negotiations, the head of the steel construction company involved is making serious accusations against the zoo. The company's jobs and existence are at stake.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dispute between Zurich Zoo and the steel construction company Baltensperger AG over components for the new Pantanal aviary has escalated.

Company boss Thomas Baltensperger accuses the zoo of exploiting the economic emergency.

Baltensperger AG is in provisional debt-restructuring moratorium and 75 jobs are at risk. Show more

The dispute over the steel construction of the new Pantanal aviary at Zurich Zoo has been simmering for months. At the center of the dispute are so-called floor beams, which are intended for the statics of the facility. The zoo is criticizing the quality of individual steel parts and is demanding that they be taken over at a significantly lower cost. The steel construction company concerned does not consider the compensation offered to be economically viable.

After another failed attempt at mediation, the conflict has now escalated publicly. In an interview with "Inside Paradeplatz ", Thomas Baltensperger, CEO of Baltensperger AG, defends himself against the zoo's accusations and sharply criticizes its approach.

Accusation: no negotiations at eye level

Baltensperger speaks of an unequal starting position. If a client wants to take on components worth millions, but offers prices below the value of the materials, this is not a fair negotiation. He describes the zoo's communication as one-sided and misleading. It gives the impression that the company's economic plight is being deliberately exploited.

Zurich Zoo rejects this claim. Zoo director Severin Dressen explained that the company's refusal to hand over the components is forcing the zoo to melt down the steel parts and have them remade by another company. As a result, the aviary construction site is currently at a standstill.

Question of existence for the steel construction company

For Baltensperger AG, there is much more at stake than a single order. The company from Höri in the canton of Zurich employs 75 people and is currently in provisional debt-restructuring moratorium. This provides time to examine restructuring options and avert bankruptcy.

At the same time, the company management is planning to set up a rescue company. The aim is to preserve at least some of the jobs and technical expertise - regardless of how the dispute with Zurich Zoo ends.

Whether and how the conflict can be resolved is currently unclear. One thing is certain: The case raises fundamental questions about how large clients deal with smaller suppliers - and has significant consequences for both sides.