The region from Texas to Kansas City is notorious for its violent thunderstorms.

It flashes, it thunders, and a flash of lightning is usually only visible for a fraction of a second, bright and feels quite short. In the USA, however, lightning can last almost four times as long as Switzerland.

The longest lightning strike in the world stretched over 829 kilometers - this was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Thursday.

The record-breaking weather event was observed on October 22, 2017 in the Great Plains region of the USA.

The lightning had stretched from East Texas to the vicinity of Kansas City and covered a distance "equivalent to the distance between the European cities of Paris and Venice", the UN weather agency explained. Show more

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has recognized the longest lightning strike ever recorded in the world: It measured 829 kilometers and stretched from the east of the US state of Texas almost to Kansas City further north. According to this information, the mega lightning bolt occurred in October 2017. The region is known for violent thunderstorms.

The distance is roughly the same as the crow flies from Flensburg on the Danish border in northern Germany to Oberstdorf on the border with Austria. A car needs eight or nine hours to cover the distance, an airplane at least 90 minutes, according to the WMO. This flash lasted 7.8 seconds.

New measurement methods

Previously, another lightning strike in the USA topped the record list: It was 768 kilometers long and happened in April 2020 in the south of the USA. The error range for both measurements is plus/minus eight kilometers. It is not possible to tell from this whether long flashes of lightning have recently become more frequent than in the past. Rather, satellite data now allows measurements that were not possible in the past.

According to the WMO, the new lightning record was only verified during a subsequent investigation of the thunderstorm at the time using satellite technology. The WMO Committee on Extreme Weather Events has been in existence since 2007 and also examines other extreme events such as heat, hail size, wind speed and hurricanes. Only events that can be measured and verified using scientifically sound methods are included in the record database.

Other lightning records

The longest lightning strike lasted 17.1 seconds and occurred over Uruguay and northern Argentina in June 2020.

A lightning strike in Zimbabwe went down in history as the deadliest, killing 21 people at once in 1975. They had sought refuge in a hut.

Indirectly, a lightning strike in Egypt was even deadlier: in 1994, it struck a series of oil tanks that caught fire. The burning oil flowed into the streets of Dronka. 469 people died.

The WMO reminds people where they are best protected from lightning: in a solidly constructed building with wiring and water pipes, but not in a beach hut or bus stop. The second best place is a fully enclosed vehicle with metal cladding, but not a beach buggy or a motorcycle.