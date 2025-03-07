In the first eight episodes of her new series, Meghan gives tips on cooking, baking, gardening and hosting. Archivbild: dpa

Duchess Meghan (43) gives tips on cooking, baking and gardening in her new show. She has now announced that there will be another season. But the reviews are rather subdued.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Duchess Meghan announces a second season of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan".

She spreads the news with a short video on Instagram.

The reviews for the first season were rather subdued in the UK. Show more

Duchess Meghan (43) is planning another season of her new lifestyle series. There will be a second season of "With Love, Meghan", the wife of British Prince Harry announced on Instagram. The streaming service Netflix also confirmed this on its channel.

In the first eight episodes, which were released on Tuesday, Meghan gives tips on cooking, baking, gardening and hosting. The reviews in the UK were rather muted.

The Times newspaper wrote that although the series is full of household tips and tireless smiles, it comes across as artificial, smug and tacky. A critic for the Guardian found it lacking in humor, irony and self-awareness.

Million-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix

Meghan and Harry (40) - the younger son of King Charles III (76) - broke away from their royal duties five years ago. They live with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) in the USA. The relationship with the royals is considered to be shattered after various accusations.

In order to stand on their own two feet financially, the couple signed million-dollar deals with the streaming companies Spotify and Netflix. Meghan, who previously starred in the series "Suits", has also founded a lifestyle brand with which she wants to market fruit spreads and baking mixes, among other things.