A new heat record for the month of August was set in Meiringen, Bern, on Sunday, with a temperature of 34.6 degrees. MeteoSwiss reported this on its website and further expanded its heat warnings.

Here's what it's all about A new heat record for the month of August was set on Sunday in Meiringen, Bern.

MeteoSwiss reports a high of 34.6 degrees.

The federal government is warning of a new heat wave—a Level 3 warning has been issued for large parts of Switzerland. Summary created with

The previous record was 34.4 degrees and was recorded in 2003. Several previous records are also expected to be shattered in the coming days.

Heat Warning Expanded

Starting Sunday, the Level 3 heat warning will now also apply to large parts of the northern side of the Alps. Nationwide, high temperatures between 31 and 36 degrees are expected. Meteorologists are also forecasting temperatures between 30 and 36 degrees nationwide for the coming week. Locally, severe heat thunderstorms with sometimes intense showers may occur.

The areas affected by the expansion are northwestern Switzerland, the regions stretching from Lake Geneva to the Hochrein, central Switzerland, and the Rhine Valley.

Maximum temperatures across the country will range from 31 to 36 degrees, with the highest temperatures expected in the second half of the week. Low temperatures in the lowlands will range from 16 to 21 degrees in the north and from 19 to 23 degrees on the southern side of the Alps. In urban areas, temperatures will drop less sharply at night.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Temperatures had already reached 31 to 35 degrees on Saturday. However, the thresholds for a heat wave were only met south of the Alps, because the nights in the north were still cooler.

Due to the hot and dry weather, a Level 4 drought warning is also in effect for the entire country. It is still unclear how long the heat wave will last. The warning is likely to be expanded further starting midweek. Locally, the warning level could be raised to 4.