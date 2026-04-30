The royal couple are visiting the USA until Thursday. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting the USA, but Melania Trump is the main focus of attention. The reason: Trump's comments and gestures make her look bad.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you During King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to the USA, the focus is surprisingly on Melania Trump.

This was triggered by a much-discussed marriage comment by Donald Trump and a striking moment at the state banquet.

In addition, a gesture by Trump towards his wife captured in a livestream caused a stir on social networks. Show more

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on a state visit to the USA until Thursday. However, it is not them who are currently making headlines, but First Lady Melania Trump. The reason: she has to put up with a lot - because of her husband.

During a speech at the White House, Donald Trump made a joking but much-discussed comment about his marriage. Referring to the long-standing relationship of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, he said: "Excuse me for saying this, but that's a record we're not going to achieve, darling. I'm sorry, but it's just not going to happen. We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well."

One scene at the state dinner also stood out: Trump did not toast his wife during the dinner, but instead turned to the guests in attendance, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"Pat on the back"

A scene that was captured in a livestream also attracted additional attention. It shows Trump's hand sliding over Melania Trump's back towards her buttocks.

The scene quickly spread on social networks and was widely commented on. Among other things, users wrote: "Trump gives First Lady Melania a playful pat on the butt during the meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla" as well as "Melania looked so good today, Trump is willing to risk it all for a butt slap."