The Ticino Cantonal Police arrested two men in the Muzzano area of the Lugano district. The two Romanian nationals are suspected of breaking into a jewelry store in Ascona shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Ticino Cantonal Police have arrested two Romanian nationals on suspicion of breaking into a jewelry store. (File photo)

According to a joint press release from the Ticino Cantonal Police, the Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS), the 21-year-old and the 37-year-old drilled a hole in the store’s display window.

The Ticino Cantonal Police did not provide any details on Wednesday regarding the extent or value of the stolen goods, as the investigation is still ongoing, a spokesperson explained in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Extensive investigations were launched immediately after the crime. These made it possible to track the movements of the suspected perpetrators. As part of the resulting manhunt, the two men were arrested on Tuesday shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the municipality of Muzzano.

The two men were reportedly in a passenger car at the time of their arrest. A search of the vehicle yielded burglary tools, according to the report. The municipal police forces of Ascona and the city of Locarno also participated in the operation.

The two men are currently charged with burglary and property damage. Further investigations will determine whether the two men are also responsible for other burglaries in the canton of Ticino or in other regions of Switzerland.