Because men eat more meat than women, among other things, they are responsible for more CO₂ emissions. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Men cause considerably more CO₂ emissions in their everyday lives than women - mainly because they eat more meat and drive more often. This is due to traditional gender norms.

Noemi Hüsser

According to a study, men are responsible for 26 percent more CO₂ emissions than women in the area of mobility and nutrition.

The difference can be attributed to the fact that men drive more often and eat more meat, among other things.

The difference is similar to that between people with low and high incomes. Show more

A new study from France shows that men are significantly more harmful to the climate than women. According to the study, women cause 26 percent fewer CO₂ emissions than men in the areas of mobility and nutrition. Together, these two areas account for around half of the average CO₂ footprint of a French household.

According to the researchers, a large part of this difference can be explained by socio-economic factors - for example, income or education level. As men earn more on average, they also cause more emissions. However, even if these factors are taken into account, there is still a difference of 18 percent between the sexes.

The reason is gender norms

A difference remains even if you take into account the fact that men eat more on average and travel further. According to the authors of the study, this is almost entirely due to the fact that men eat more meat and drive more often than women.

Both of these things cause high emissions and are stereotypically male. "The results suggest that gender norms that associate masculinity with eating red meat and using cars play an important role in individual carbon footprints," says Ondine Berland, economist and co-author of the study.

The study also shows that the gender-specific difference is just as large as the difference between people with low and high incomes. Here too, the difference in CO₂ emissions is around 26 percent.

The study is based on data from a representative survey on the eating and mobility behavior of around 15,000 men and women in France. It has not yet been peer-reviewed.