A father and his son were swept away by a river overflowing its banks while sitting in their car. Emergency services have now found their bodies. But without their car.

In Valdagno, in the province of Vicenza in northern Italy, a father and his son are missing after their car is believed to have plunged into a crevice caused by flooding.

Rescue teams with divers, a helicopter and drones are searching for the missing men.

In a village near Turin, a 92-year-old man was surprised by water in his house and drowned. Show more

On Friday morning, emergency services in Veneto recovered the bodies of two men - father and son. The two had plunged their car into a ditch on Thursday, which had been torn open by the flood. The Agno River then swept them away, as reported by "Vicenza Today".

Despite an immediate search using drones, divers and a helicopter, the father and son were only found dead on Friday morning - one near Trissino, the other an hour later near Valdagno. The search for the car continues.

A 92-year-old man was found dead on Thursday in Monteu da Po near Turin. He drowned after being trapped in his house by the masses of water. He had no way of saving himself, writes the portal "virgilio.it".

Torrential rain and flooding have hit Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy and Carinthia's neighboring region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in particular since Wednesday. In Piedmont, some roads and rail links had to be closed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall. The authorities declared a state of emergency in Piedmont.

