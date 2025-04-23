According to a Bernese study, men are under greater status pressure in countries with a high level of gender equality. (symbolic image) Keystone

Western countries such as Switzerland and Sweden are usually high up in the rankings when it comes to gender equality. However, a study by the University of Bern now shows that it is precisely in these countries that men are under high status pressure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Interestingly, in the relatively gender-equal countries of Switzerland and Sweden, there are particularly strong social norms for men that require them to maintain the higher social status of their gender group," explains Christa Nater from the Institute of Psychology at the University of Bern in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Together with Sabine Sczesny, she examined the status norms for women and men in seven countries, some of which have very different levels of equal opportunities. The study with 4327 participants was conducted under the leadership of the University of Bern in an international collaboration and published in the journal "Psychology of Women Quarterly".

Strong men

In a first step, the researchers identified gender rules that apply in the countries studied. These rules determine how women and men should be. In a second step, the extent to which these characteristics are of high or low social status was defined.

In all the countries studied, it was found that men should not display any characteristics associated with weakness or low social status.

The results for women were more differentiated. In countries with higher gender equality, no such gender rules are imposed on women. In less gender-equitable countries, on the other hand, women should not display dominant behavior that is associated with high social status.

Increased competition

In countries with relatively low gender equality, such as the USA, India, Turkey, Ghana or Iran, where women have fewer equal opportunities, men are confronted with less strong status norms, the two researchers continue.

Gender equality in society is generally perceived as fair. However, the greater equality of opportunity between women and men shakes up the traditional gender hierarchy and increases competition between gender groups for high-status positions, power and resources, the researchers conclude.

According to Nater, the pressure of status undermines the achievement of gender equality in a hidden way. "Our study shows how important it is to be aware of the diverse and sometimes hidden obstacles on the way to actual equal opportunities in order to effectively reduce social inequalities," Nater is quoted as saying.